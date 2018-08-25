Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Guardiola has no issue with Sane despite Man City bench role

Omnisport
NEWS
News
787   //    25 Aug 2018, 03:00 IST
LeroySane - cropped
Manchester City forward Leroy Sane

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola denied having any issue with Leroy Sane, despite the 22-year-old starting the new season on the bench.

Sane was named PFA Young Player of the Year for 2017-18 after contributing 10 goals and 15 assists in City's Premier League title-winning campaign, but it was not enough to earn a place in Joachim Low's Germany team for the World Cup.

The promising 22-year-old was expected to shine this term given the additional time off compared to many of his team-mates, but Guardiola was critical of his lack of defensive effort during pre-season.

However, the City manager assured he has no lingering issues with Sane - who he feels is getting back to his previous levels - and he is simply out of the line-up due to the excellent displays from left-back Benjamin Mendy, who missed the majority of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"In the past two weeks in training I've seen the Leroy that I know and we know. I am delighted about that. You know about his performances in pre-season, he arrived late and now he is getting back like Leroy is," said the City manager.

"We have six excellent strikers and not all of them can play. It is not about he is not playing because we are unhappy with his performance, it's because we have to choose and now Mendy is playing more wide. That is the reason why.  

"He is ready with his physical condition. He doesn't need much time to get in better condition, it is not about that."

And Guardiola says Sane has not dwelled on his World Cup omission.

"He came back [to City] and I think he forgot about it," he added, "I understand the disappointment of missing the World Cup - for young players it is an important issue.

"He came back, he was in the [United] States and made pre-season and stayed there and took a little bit more time to settle and now he is ready.

"When he doesn't play [it's not] because I am angry with him or do not trust his physical condition, quality, skills or what he can do for us or for himself.

"In the last game, Raz [Raheem Sterling] didn't play as he was in a tough, tough game against Arsenal when he was outstanding. But Mendy and Bernardo Silva were also excellent against Arsenal and I gave opportunities to the other guys.

"It is not the case that when someone in this team is not playing that I'm not happy with them or they don't deserve it. I have to choose and they have to be ready. We have played two games and the competition has just started.

"Sometimes you need more time when you arrive. In pre-season always the players are, 'Okay, we'll do it because it is pre-season.' But I have never complained about Leroy's behaviour in the training sessions or matches. What he did last season was so important."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
5 ways in which Guardiola has improved Manchester City
RELATED STORY
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
I'm so proud – Guardiola hails 'incredible' Man City
RELATED STORY
Guardiola and Man City sweating on Mahrez injury
RELATED STORY
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Predicted Man City lineup to thrash Wolverhampton
RELATED STORY
Guardiola tells Sane to use World Cup snub as motivation
RELATED STORY
Why the Premier League title is still Manchester City's...
RELATED STORY
5 players who have had problems with Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Guardiola happy with Mahrez and Man City despite loss
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Today WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Today AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Today ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Today HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Today SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Today LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us