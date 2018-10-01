Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Guardiola impressed by Sterling and Sane consistency

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    01 Oct 2018, 16:28 IST
raheemsterlingleroysane
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is impressed by the consistency being shown by wingers Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane after the pair inspired his side's 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Sterling helped City turn the game in the 29th minute when he arrived at the far post to finish Sane's cross for the opening goal, and the England forward rounded off a fine performance with an assist for Sergio Aguero in the second half.

Former Liverpool star Sterling has in the past faced scrutiny over his consistency and decision making, while Sane was a shock omission from Germany's World Cup squad and faced time out of the starting XI under Guardiola in the early stages of the season.

But both players have been firmly in their stride in recent weeks, and Guardiola underlined their importance to City.

"It is not only goals that are important for a striker," Guardiola told the club's official website.

"The way he arrives in the box, he wants to score. He was also so clever with the assist.

"The pass to Sergio was outstanding. It was another good performance for him.

"Leroy has played really good last few games as well. He will be important for us.

"Our profession is so demanding, we have to do our best every single day.

"I want all of my players to be focused."

Premier League 2018-19
