Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Guardiola relieved after 'important' Man City win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
60   //    03 Oct 2018, 01:23 IST
StonesGuardiolaCropped
John Stones (left) and Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola hailed a key Champions League win for Manchester City over Hoffenheim, conceding it was game they could not afford to lose.

The Premier League title holders fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Lyon in their opening Group F game, representing a fourth consecutive defeat in the competition. 

But on Tuesday they fought back from going a goal down inside the first minute to triumph 2-1, with Sergio Aguero and David Silva on target in Germany.

"After losing the first game it was so important we don't lose – the game was tight and in the end [we won]. To win in Germany is always so difficult," said City boss Guardiola. 

"They are so well organised defensively, with the ball they are so strong.

"It was not easy to find it, but at end we found the right moment to win the game."

The result provides City with a timely boost as they prepare for Sunday's visit to Liverpool, with both sides boasting unbeaten top-flight records this season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Guardiola: No complacency from 'outstanding' Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Guardiola happy with Mahrez and Man City despite loss
RELATED STORY
Guardiola wants Kompany to extend City stay
RELATED STORY
Guardiola and Man City sweating on Mahrez injury
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola wants new contract for experienced...
RELATED STORY
5 ways in which Guardiola has improved Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Guardiola has no issue with Sane despite Man City bench role
RELATED STORY
PL 2018/19: How Manchester City might line up this season
RELATED STORY
Guardiola confirms Mendy chat following tardiness
RELATED STORY
I'm so proud – Guardiola hails 'incredible' Man City
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us