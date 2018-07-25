Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Guardiola rules out Manchester City move for Pjanic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
278   //    25 Jul 2018, 00:22 IST
Miralem Pjanic - cropped
Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Manchester City are not interested in signing Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Bosnia-Herzegovina international Pjanic has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League champions, with Barcelona also considered a likely destination.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a successful two seasons at Juve but is believed to be interested in a new challenge.

Guardiola, however, insists City are not in the race for his signature.

"No. Pjanic is a player at Juventus. We are not interested in him," the former Barca boss told reporters.

"He is a top player, but we are not interested in him."

City's only major move this off-season has been the addition of winger Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City in a reported £60million deal.

Guardiola, who on Tuesday was named on an 11-man shortlist for the Best FIFA Men's Coach award, is leaving the door open to further arrivals before the transfer window closes on August 9.

"We still have a few weeks until the end of the transfer window," he said.

"We are going to decide. Maybe one comes, but at this moment we are good enough. We have players in each position.

"We will see in the last days whether we will sign one player or wait until next season."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Manchester City eye surprise move for PSG star
RELATED STORY
3 alternatives to Jorginho for Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: It would've been a mistake for Jorginho to...
RELATED STORY
4 players Manchester City should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Phenomenal Manchester City under Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester City Youngsters to Look Out For Next Season
RELATED STORY
Manchester City pre-season squad preview
RELATED STORY
Guardiola 2021: Manchester City making plans for Premier...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola set for contract talks with Manchester City
RELATED STORY
5 huge transfers Manchester City missed out on
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us