×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Guardiola sure of City's innonence amid FFP investigation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    17 May 2019, 20:08 IST
Pep - cropped
Pep Guardiola is sure of Manchester City's innonence amid an FFP investigation

Pep Guardiola is convinced of Manchester City's innocence after UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) referred the Premier League champions to its adjudicatory chamber following an investigation into alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches.

German publication Der Spiegel alleged that City had broken FFP rules, leading to a CFCB investigation, despite City denying the accusations.

Former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme, serving as chief investigator, has now referred the case to the CFCB's adjudicatory chamber for a final decision, with City potentially facing a season-long Champions League ban.

City released a statement on Thursday again refuting the allegations, as well as criticising the investigation as "hostile", claiming that "the decision contains mistakes, misinterpretations and confusions fundamentally borne out of a basic lack of due process."

Guardiola insisted he is fully trusting of City's hierarchy, and issued a reminder that the club are innocent until they are proven guilty.

"I said many times I trust the club, the people," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final against Watford.

"I know we won the Premier League and just talk about that, I'm sorry, if we did something wrong we'll be banned, but right now I know people are waiting for us to be guilty but we are innocent until proven guilty.

"That's all around the world, we accept it, I spoke with the chairman, the CEO. I know what they did and I trust them – that's all.

"I'm not going to answer any more questions, my opinion is clear, everything is what would happen, we are innocent today and we'll see in the future.

Advertisement

"We are innocent, UEFA are now working with the lawyers. I'm not a lawyer, I don't know what's [happening] behind the scenes. I don't know what will happen but we are innocent today."

UEFA's investigation is not the only controversy City have been involved in, with the club having had to deny suggestions a chant sung by members of their squad following their Premier League triumph ridiculed Liverpool fan Sean Cox and the Hillsborough tragedy.

City released a statement labelling the allegations as "baseless", and Guardiola was saddened by the suggestion his players, who will face no action over the chant, were capable of such insensitivity.

"Just for one second imagine we could offend about these tragedies, it's incredible," he said when asked about the video.

"We were happy for ourselves. If someone was offended for another issue I apologise, but it wasn't our intention. We were happy for ourselves, to win the Premier League is difficult against an incredible contender."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Advertisement
Twitter hails Pep Guardiola after EPL Manager of the Season Award
RELATED STORY
Guardiola confident FFP investigation will not taint Manchester City legacy
RELATED STORY
Next season we will be stronger - Guardiola expects Manchester City to push on
RELATED STORY
Man City Financial Fair Play Investigation: City referred to CFPB adjudicatory chamber
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Small details can decide the title race
RELATED STORY
Guardiola proud to compete with 'incredible' Liverpool
RELATED STORY
SK Awards: Premier League - 5 Best Managers of the Season
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Man City slam 'hostile' FFP investigation after being referred to adjudicatory chamber
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 4-1 Brighton: 5 players who won the Premier League for Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Pep Guardiola claims EPL is the toughest to win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us