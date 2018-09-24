Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Guardiola targets Barca, Bayern dominance with Premier League priority

Omnisport
NEWS
News
299   //    24 Sep 2018, 03:00 IST
Pep Guardiola - cropped
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola will prioritise the Premier League over Manchester City's cup commitments as he aims to emulate the domestic dynasties of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

City's bid for back to back titles is receiving a stern challenge from a Liverpool side that are two points clear at the top after stringing together six successive victories.

The champions did climb to second thanks to a commanding 5-0 victory over Cardiff City, a welcome confidence boost at the end of a week in which their Champions League tilt began with a 2-1 loss to Lyon.

Guardiola, who watched that match from the stands, will explore the depth of his squad for the midweek EFL Cup meeting with Oxford United, making no apologies for his desire to mirror the league dominance seen elsewhere in Europe.

"The first priority is the Premier League. That is the nicest one," Guardiola said.

"When I see for example three teams like Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus that won seven leagues in 10 years, they show me they are the best teams.

"We want to be consistent and solid in that competition. And after, in the knockout games, to improve on the mistakes we have made in the past. We are going to try it."

Nicolas Otamendi is expected to retain his place for Tuesday's trip to the Kassam Stadium and is likely to be joined in defence by Danilo, who is yet to play a minute this term due to an ankle injury suffered while on World Cup duty with Brazil.

Brahim Diaz and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also in line to feature, while third-choice goalkeeper Aro Muric could make his City debut in place of Ederson as cup specialist Claudio Bravo remains a long-term absentee with a ruptured Achilles.

"I know quite clearly the guys in the first team that are going to play," Guardiola said. "Some players that played [against Cardiff] are going to play because they need rhythm.

"Nico [Otamendi] hasn't played too much in the last month. Maybe we can play Aro [Muric], but I haven't made the decision. I want to speak with [goalkeeper coach] Xabi [Mancisidor]."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
I'll finish where I started – Guardiola wants return to...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
I will never coach Barcelona again - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City can win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
10 of the biggest transfer blunders made by Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne: Maybe Guardiola thought Toure wasn't fit enough
RELATED STORY
FIFPro World 11: No Bale, Aguero or Sanchez in attackers...
RELATED STORY
Why the English Premier League is not the best football...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League managers with the best managerial start...
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola's 5 worst signings to date
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us