Guardiola to make late call on Aguero

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    01 Oct 2018, 23:20 IST
Sergio Aguero
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero

Pep Guardiola will make a late decision on whether Sergio Aguero is fit to face Hoffenheim in the Champions League.

Manchester City take on the Bundesliga side on Tuesday having lost their first Group F game at home to Lyon.

Aguero, City's record goalscorer, has been carrying a foot problem but has travelled to Germany with the squad.

And Guardiola indicated he will give the Argentina attacker as much time as possible to prove his fitness.

"Tomorrow [Tuesday] is such a big game and Sergio is here because the doctors said he is able," Guardiola told a news conference. 

"Tomorrow we will decide whether to play him or Gabriel Jesus.

"[Fabian] Delph, no. Benjamin Mendy maybe [available to play Liverpool on Sunday] - we have enough days until the game so hopefully.

"The problem is that they still didn't train with us, so hopefully when we return they can train with us."

City received a boost with Kevin De Bruyne returning to training earlier than expected on Monday.

The Belgium star will not be available to play Hoffenheim and Guardiola is cautious over rushing his playmaker back to action.

"Today was his first training session back with the team so we will see when he's ready to play."

Speaking before Guardiola at Monday's news conference, City captain Vincent Kompany hailed the returning De Bruyne.

"It's difficult to quantify how much of a loss he has been," Kompany said of his compatriot. "He is one of the best midfielders, we get more goals and assists with him.

"Luckily we have players to fill the gap. He has a huge presence and you don't find it anywhere else in football."

