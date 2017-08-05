Guardiola urges Man City to deliver on pre-season promise

Manchester City rounded off their preparations for the 2017-18 campaign with a comfortable win over West Ham to leave Pep Guardiola content.

by Omnisport News 05 Aug 2017, 00:14 IST

Pep Guardiola urged Manchester City to deliver on the promise of their pre-season preparations after coasting to victory over West Ham on Friday.

The Spaniard oversaw a 3-0 win in Iceland to follow up triumphs against Real Madrid and Tottenham, which helped to assuage the irritation of a loss to rivals Manchester United.

Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling were on target in City's final warm-up match and Guardiola - who saw the familiar faces of Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta line up against his side - was content with what he witnessed.

"[It was] a good result against a Premier League team," said Guardiola, who will take his team to Brighton and Hove Albion for the season opener.

"We created enough to score three goals, everyone played on a good level and our strikers scored. And no injuries, so we are happy."

Reflecting on the team's overall pre-season schedule, he added: "We had good games against four amazing teams.

"We played good, we won games and we always created more than the opponent. We are quite satisfied, but the reality starts now. We have to do that under pressure."

The former Barcelona boss was also delighted to be able to strengthen in the transfer market, with City having underperformed in finishing 15 points adrift of champions Chelsea last season.

"We have a lot of players with a lot of quality, that's why I’m so grateful for what the club has done," he said.

"With respect to the players last season, we were one of the oldest teams in the Premier League. Danilo, Bernardo [Silva], [Benjamin] Mendy, Ederson – we've bought young players.

"I think we need something a little bit more. The transfer window finishes August 31, we will see.

"I am happy with the way they work and the players know that. They have to show me this every day.

"We want to fight in every game."