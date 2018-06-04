Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Guerrero leads Peru's final World Cup squad

Paolo Guerrero has been confirmed in Peru's World Cup squad, having been cleared to play thanks to the temporary lifting of a doping ban.

News 04 Jun 2018, 16:48 IST
paolo guerrero - cropped
Paolo Guerrero celebrates a goal for Flamengo

Peru have named their final 23-man squad for the World Cup, with star striker Paolo Guerrero included.

The 34-year-old had looked set to miss the tournament when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) extended a doping ban to 14 months following an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

However, a Swiss tribunal agreed to suspend the punishment temporarily while it considers an appeal from the striker, leaving him clear to play at the finals in Russia.

Guerrero is the most recognisable name in a squad that also includes Andre Carillo, who is on loan at Watford, Lokomotiv Moscow forward Jefferson Farfan and Renato Tapia of Feyenoord.

Peru begin their World Cup campaign against Denmark on June 16, before facing France and Australia.

Peru's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Carlos Caceda (Deportivo Municipal), Jose Carvallo (Universidad Tecnica de Cajamarca), Pedro Gallese (veracruz); Luis Advincula (Lobos BUAP), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo), Christian Ramos (Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz), Alberto Rodriguez (Atletico Junior), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Nilson Loyola (FBC Melgar), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla); Edison Flores (Aalborg), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria), Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City), Pedro Aquino (Leon), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Wilder Cartagena (Veracruz); Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo), Andre Carrillo (Watford), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv Moscow), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia).

