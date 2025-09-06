Guinea vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Guinea will meet Algeria at Stade Mohammed V in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday. The hosts can still finish atop the Group G standings of the CAF qualifiers, but will need to win all three remaining games. The Fennecs just need one more win to secure their place in the World Cup group stage for the first time since 2014.
Syli National registered a 3-0 away win over Somalia last week, returning to goalscoring and winning ways in the World Cup qualifiers after four games. Serhou Guirassy broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, while Faisal Othman's own goal in the 64th minute doubled their lead. Ousmane Camara added the third goal in stoppage time.
The visitors extended their winning streak in the qualifiers to five games last week, with a 3-1 home triumph over Botswana. Mohamed Amoura broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute, but Tebogo Kopelang pulled Botswana level 10 minutes later. Second-half substitute Baghdad Bounedjah bagged a brace to help his side secure a win.
Guinea vs Algeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 16 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these games, recording six wins apiece.
- They last met in the group stage of the African Nations Championship last month and played out a 1-1 draw.
- They met in the reverse fixture of the qualifier in June 2024, and Syli National recorded a 2-1 away win.
- The three World Cup qualifiers between them have produced conclusive results, with the National Elephants leading 2-1.
- The visitors are on a seven-game winning streak on their travels in the World Cup qualifiers, keeping four clean sheets.
Guinea vs Algeria Prediction
Syli National have failed to score in four of their last five games in the qualifiers while keeping two clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last two meetings against the visitors, conceding one goal apiece.
The Desert Warriors are on a five-game winning streak in the qualifiers, with their last loss registered against Guinea in June 2024. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in their last five games in the qualifiers.
The visitors have a good away record in the World Cup qualifiers, and considering their goalscoring form in the ongoing qualifiers, we back them to register a win.
Prediction: Guinea 1-2 Algeria
Guinea vs Algeria Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Algeria to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes