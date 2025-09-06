Guinea vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Guinea will meet Algeria at Stade Mohammed V in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday. The hosts can still finish atop the Group G standings of the CAF qualifiers, but will need to win all three remaining games. The Fennecs just need one more win to secure their place in the World Cup group stage for the first time since 2014.

Ad

Syli National registered a 3-0 away win over Somalia last week, returning to goalscoring and winning ways in the World Cup qualifiers after four games. Serhou Guirassy broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, while Faisal Othman's own goal in the 64th minute doubled their lead. Ousmane Camara added the third goal in stoppage time.

The visitors extended their winning streak in the qualifiers to five games last week, with a 3-1 home triumph over Botswana. Mohamed Amoura broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute, but Tebogo Kopelang pulled Botswana level 10 minutes later. Second-half substitute Baghdad Bounedjah bagged a brace to help his side secure a win.

Ad

Trending

Guinea vs Algeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 16 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these games, recording six wins apiece.

They last met in the group stage of the African Nations Championship last month and played out a 1-1 draw.

They met in the reverse fixture of the qualifier in June 2024, and Syli National recorded a 2-1 away win.

The three World Cup qualifiers between them have produced conclusive results, with the National Elephants leading 2-1.

The visitors are on a seven-game winning streak on their travels in the World Cup qualifiers, keeping four clean sheets.

Ad

Guinea vs Algeria Prediction

Syli National have failed to score in four of their last five games in the qualifiers while keeping two clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last two meetings against the visitors, conceding one goal apiece.

The Desert Warriors are on a five-game winning streak in the qualifiers, with their last loss registered against Guinea in June 2024. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in their last five games in the qualifiers.

Ad

The visitors have a good away record in the World Cup qualifiers, and considering their goalscoring form in the ongoing qualifiers, we back them to register a win.

Prediction: Guinea 1-2 Algeria

Guinea vs Algeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Algeria to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More