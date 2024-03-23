Guinea vs Bermuda Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024 

Guinea and Bermuda trade tackles in a friendly at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Monday (March 25).

The Guineans are coming off a 6-0 thrashing of Vanuatu in a friendly on Thursday. Morlaye Sylla opened and wrapped up the scoring in the seventh and 62nd minutes respectively, Kandet Diawara and Ousmane Camara scored once apiece, while Mamadou Kane netted a brace in the rout.

Bermuda, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 victory over Brunei in a friendly on Friday. Aunde Russell Todd and Djair Parfitt-Williams scored second-half goals to inspire their nation to victory.

Guinea will use Monday's game to finalise preparations for their return to competitive action when they travel to Algeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. Bermuda, meanwhile, face Antigua and Barbuda in the World Cup qualifiers in June.

Guinea vs Bermuda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Nine of Guinea's last 11 games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Bermuda's last six games have haa more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Guinea are unbeaten in their last four friendlies, winning three.

Bermuda have lost just one of their last five games, winning three.

Guinea form guide: W-L-W-L-W Bermuda form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Bermuda remain 171st in the FIFA rankings, while Guinea climbed up four spots to 76th.

Guinea vs Bermuda Prediction

Guinea had a relatively successful campaign at the 2023 AFCON, reaching the quarterfinal before being eliminated by Congo DR.

They were totally dominant in their victory over Vanuatu, making the most of their status as heavy favourites against the South Pacific minnows. The Syli National find themselves out of the top two in their World Cup qualifiers and face an uphill task against Algeria.

Bermuda, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on promotion to League A in the CONCACAF Nations League last season, losing out on top spot on the final day.

Guinea will hope to end this international window with two wins, so expect Kaba Diawara's side to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Guinea 2-0 Bermuda

Guinea vs Bermuda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Guinea to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half