Guinea vs Togo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2023 

Guinea and Togo lock horns at the Estadio Municipal da Bela Vista in Parchal, Portugal, on Friday (October 13) in a friendly.

Guinea are coming off three winless games, two of which came in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers. After winning three straight qualifiers, the National Elephants lost 2-1 to Egypt, followed by a 2-2 draw to Malawi on the last day.

That saw them cede top spot in Group D of the qualifiers to the Pharaohs, but they sealed their place in next year's showpiece relatively comfortably. Interspersed during that run was a 4-1 thrashing by giants Brazil in a friendly, but it was a lopsided affair on paper, to begin with.

After this month's double-header against Togo and Guinea-Bissau, Guinea begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month. Winning both games this month will give them some momentum.

Meanwhile, Togo are coming off three consecutive wins. Their most recent two clashes were in the AFCON qualifiers, where the Sparrowhawks beat Eswatini 2-0 and Cape Verde 3-2.

It's worth noting that the side are winless in four qualifiers, drawing and losing twice apiece. Togo's late surge, therefore, proved inadequate, as they finished in third place and failed to qualify for the finals.

Guinea vs Togo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 clashes between the two sides, with Guinea winning exactly half of them and losing five

In their last meeting in June 2021, Togo beat Guinea 2-0 in a friendly, ending a run of four losses in the fixture.

Togo are unbeaten in four games and have won their last three.

Togo's Steeve Kevin Denkey has scored in their last three games, netting four times.

After starting the year with back-to-back wins, Guinea are winless in three.

Guinea vs Togo Prediction

Guinea have a terrific head-to-head record against Togo, but it's the latter who boasts a better record recently. The Sparrowhawks will, no doubt, pose a big threat to the National Elephants, but Togo have the quality to fire back. Expect a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Guinea 2-2 Togo

Guinea vs Togo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes