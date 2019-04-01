×
Gundogan confident in City's quadruple chances

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    01 Apr 2019, 08:56 IST
ilkay gundogan - cropped
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan is confident about Manchester City's quadruple chances, insisting they had a squad capable of achieving the historic feat.

Already EFL Cup champions, Pep Guardiola's men are still in contention for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Gundogan believes City – two points adrift of Liverpool in the Premier League but holding a game in hand – have the players and depth to continue competing for all three of the remaining trophies.

"Yes, we have [a strong enough squad]. I am sure about that," he told UK newspapers after Saturday's 2-0 league win at Fulham.

"If we did not have the quality, we would not still be in all four competitions. That is the main thing.

"We are already at the semis of the FA Cup so hopefully one more game to win then we have a chance to win the final. And then we are going to see what games are left.

"I don't think a single player will play all the games. It is good when we as players are able to have some gap, because obviously we always want to play, but that is not possible."

City are facing a busy April with eight matches, including the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton and Hove Albion and Champions League quarter-final with Tottenham.

Gundogan said his side needed to remain hungry and he also wants them to have some fortune late in the campaign.

"It is always possible until it is impossible. You need to be lucky and have certain things go for you which you cannot necessarily control," he said.

"But most importantly you need to have the desire in every single game. And [Saturday] was a good start.

"I feel like this season can be a big one – even though I had the same feeling last year and we struggled in a few competitions.

"But as long as we have the possibility to compete in every single competition, I feel I want to win and win and win and go again."

