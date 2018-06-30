Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gundogan: Germany failed at World Cup but will get up again

Omnisport
NEWS
News
115   //    30 Jun 2018, 16:54 IST
Gundogan - cropped
Ilkay Gundogan in action for Germany

Germany failed at the World Cup but will "get up again" for future challenges, says Ilkay Gundogan.

For the first time since 1938, Germany suffered elimination from the World Cup at the first round following a dramatic 2-0 loss to South Korea – Sweden and Mexico instead advancing from Group F.

Joachim Low's team consequently became the fourth defending champions to bow out at the group stage in the past five editions.

Gundogan was booed during Germany's warm-up matches ahead of Russia 2018 after he and international team-mate Mesut Ozil met with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been subjected to criticism from human rights groups.

The Manchester City midfielder insisted he was proud to represent Germany on the global stage and vowed they will return stronger.

"We are all still so disappointed. We had big plans, but we failed," Gundogan posted on Twitter.

"I'm proud to have played for the 1st time for [Germany] at a World Cup, but to exit in the group stage is nothing but frustrating.

"We have to get up again for the challenges after the summer break - and we will."

