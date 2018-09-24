Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gundogan looking forward to 'real test' against Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
451   //    24 Sep 2018, 11:07 IST
IlkayGundogan - Cropped
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan already has an eye on his team's blockbuster Premier League clash against Liverpool next month.

Pep Guardiola's men crushed Cardiff City 5-0 on Saturday, but they remain two points adrift of Liverpool – who are the only team with a perfect record through six games.

City make the trip to Anfield on October 7 and, while they have three games before that encounter, Gundogan knows how important that clash is shaping to be.

"At the moment it looks like those games against the top clubs will be important," the Germany international told UK newspapers.

"We play Liverpool in a couple of weeks so it will be a real test for us at Anfield as they are also getting their points.

"Liverpool is a very strong team and Chelsea are very strong. United just dropped points against Wolves, like we did, so I think Wolves will cause a lot of problems.

"But it's up to us in the end. We are trying to play like we did [against Cardiff] because when we are ready like this our chances of winning games and titles are the highest. So that's what we try to achieve every game."

Reigning champions City have made another flying start to the season, winning five of their six league games and scoring 19 goals.

Before their trip to Anfield, City face Oxford United in the EFL Cup, Brighton and Hove Albion in the league and Hoffenheim in the Champions League.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Reasons why Liverpool can win the Premier League this...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 Players to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 teams that are likely to win...
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: 5 Players who could win the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Can Liverpool win their first...
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool may win the Premier League next...
RELATED STORY
Can Liverpool close the gap on Manchester City this season?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 Best young players in the league
RELATED STORY
3 factors that will determine whether Liverpool can win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us