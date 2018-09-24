Gundogan looking forward to 'real test' against Liverpool

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 451 // 24 Sep 2018, 11:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan already has an eye on his team's blockbuster Premier League clash against Liverpool next month.

Pep Guardiola's men crushed Cardiff City 5-0 on Saturday, but they remain two points adrift of Liverpool – who are the only team with a perfect record through six games.

City make the trip to Anfield on October 7 and, while they have three games before that encounter, Gundogan knows how important that clash is shaping to be.

"At the moment it looks like those games against the top clubs will be important," the Germany international told UK newspapers.

"We play Liverpool in a couple of weeks so it will be a real test for us at Anfield as they are also getting their points.

"Liverpool is a very strong team and Chelsea are very strong. United just dropped points against Wolves, like we did, so I think Wolves will cause a lot of problems.

Dominant display. We never really looked troubled this afternoon Glad to be back on the scoresheet #CmonCity @ManCity @premierleague pic.twitter.com/ETYz9Y3I4i — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) September 22, 2018

"But it's up to us in the end. We are trying to play like we did [against Cardiff] because when we are ready like this our chances of winning games and titles are the highest. So that's what we try to achieve every game."

Reigning champions City have made another flying start to the season, winning five of their six league games and scoring 19 goals.

Before their trip to Anfield, City face Oxford United in the EFL Cup, Brighton and Hove Albion in the league and Hoffenheim in the Champions League.