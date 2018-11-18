×
Gunter hopes Bale can help family jet in to witness Wales record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
82   //    18 Nov 2018, 17:43 IST
Gunter_cropped
Wales defender Chris Gunter.

Chris Gunter hopes Gareth Bale can help his family make it to Albania to watch him make history for Wales on Tuesday.

The Reading defender equalled Neville Southall's national record of 92 caps when he came on as a first-half substitute during the 2-1 Nations League defeat to Denmark on Friday.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs confirmed after the fixture in Cardiff that Gunter will start the friendly against Albania, paving the way for the 29-year-old to move clear at the summit on the all-time list of appearances.

With the hope of getting his loved ones to Elbasan in time to witness the occasion, Gunter revealed his plan to ask Real Madrid star Bale for a helping hand with the travel arrangements.

"It will be a special night," Gunter said. "I am going to ask Gaz [Bale] if I can borrow his plane to get some people over. If it is free I am sure they will.

"I am trying to get some family over there. It is not the easiest place to get to but if the Welsh fans can then I am sure I can find a way to get some people over.

"There are people from my family who have watched every single game of mine, whether live or on television.

"I know they will be watching wherever and it will be a special night and hopefully we can get a result so I can enjoy it with a win."

Gunter moved level with goalkeeper Southall when coming on to replace the injured Paul Dummett.

His record-breaking moment will now come on the road rather than in front of a home crowd, yet the versatile full-back believes it is fitting to achieve the milestone in front of Wales' loyal band of travelling supporters.

"If I can do it on Tuesday I think it would be fitting in a way because it would be in front of people who have probably been to far and wide places where I have picked up a lot of my caps," he added.

"If I could do it in front of those who spend their hard-earned money getting to all those places it would be a huge honour in terms of them being able to see in a place where no one thought it would ever happen."

Dummett and fellow defender James Chester - who was withdrawn due to injury early in the second half at the Cardiff City Stadium - will not be involved against Albania.

Madrid boosted as Bale makes Wales squad after clear scan
