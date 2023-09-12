Guyana vs Bahamas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12, 2023 

Guyana and Bahamas battle for three points in the CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Tuesday (September 12).

The hosts began their campaign with a cruising 5-1 win at Antigua and Barbuda. Omari Glasgow scored a hat-trick, while Kelsey Benjamin scored a brace in the rout.

Bahamas, meanwhile, suffered a bruising 6-1 defeat to Puerto Rico at home. They went ahead through Wood Peter Julmis in the second minute, but a spectacular turnaround saw the Puerto Ricans take a 4-1 lead into the break. Joel Burgos and Gerald Diaz completed their braces in the second half to wrap up the rout.

The defeat left The Baha Boyz rooted to the bottom of League B Group D on zero points. Guyana are second with three points.

Guyana vs Bahamas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Their first clash came in March 2021, where Guyana claimed a 4-0 home win.

Bahamas are winless in six games, losing five.

Five of Guyana's last seven games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Five of Guyana's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Bahamas have conceded at least twice in four of their last five games.

There have been at least one goal scored in each half of Guyana's last four games.

Guyana vs Bahamas Prediction

Guyana are in the driving seat for promotion to League A, so another win will boost their chances of claiming top spot in the group. The Golden Jaguars are the overwhelming favourites to claim maximum points, so anything other than a comfortable win will be considered a shock result.

Bahamas, meanwhile, were promoted from League C, having finished at the top of their group last season. However, the wallopping they received against Puerto Rico highlights the step-up in the quality of opponents they're facing.

The visitors have nothing to lose, sc expect Guyana to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Guyana 3-0 Bahamas

Guyana vs Bahamas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Guyana to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Guyana to win both halves

Tip 5 - (Handicap 0-1): Guyana to win