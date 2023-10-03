Hacken vs Qarabag Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023 

Hacken and Qarabag battle for three points in a UEFA Europa League group stage fixture on Thursday (October 5).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 home win over AIK in the Sweddish Allvenskan on Sunday. Zambian international Edward Chilufya scored a second-half brace to inspire his side to victory.

Qarabag, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Sumqayit 5-0 in the Azerbaijani Premier League. Juninho scored a first-half brace before Abdellah Zoubir put the icing on the cake in the 50th minute.

Gurban Gurbanov's side will now turn their focus back to the continent, where they claimed a 1-0 home win over Norwegians Molde in their Conference League opener. Hacken, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen in their first gmae.

The defeat left the Swedish champions at the foot of Group H, while Qarabag are second.

Hacken vs Qarabag Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Hacken are unbeaten in six competitive games at the Bravida Arena, winning five,and scoring at least twice.

Qarabag have lost 16 of their 23 away games in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

Hacken's have not won a game 1-0 in their last 32 competitive victories, scoring an average of 3.3 goals per win.

Five of Qarabag's last six away games across competitions have had goals at both ends and produced at least three goals.

Hacken are participating in the group stage of a European club competition for the first time.

Hacken vs Qarabag Prediction

Hacken began their maiden season of European group stage football with a harrowing 4-0 defeat at Leverkusen. This was the widest margin of victory across all 16 games on matchday one of the competition, and the Swedish champions will be eager to get back on track.

Qarabag, for their part, are seeking to qualify from the group stage of the Europa League at the seventh time of asking. They took a step towards achieving that with their narrow home win over Molde last time out.

The game is likely to be keenly contested, but expect the hosts to narrowly edge it.

Prediction: Hacken 2-1 Qarabag

Hacken vs Qarabag Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hacken to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Hacken to win either half