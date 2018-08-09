Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hackers hit PGA computer servers, demand ransom: report

Press Trust of India
09 Aug 2018, 19:48 IST

St. Louis, Aug 9 (AFP) Computer hackers have struck PGA of America servers at this week's 100th PGA Championship, demanding a Bitcoin ransom to unlock files without risking data not easily replaced, Golfweek's website reported.

The files, Golfweek said, contained digital promotional banners and logos used on signs around Bellerive as well as materials for next month's Ryder Cup in France.

The PGA of America does not intend to meet extortion demands, unnamed sources told the magazine, and the organization has retained outside information technology experts to ensure the year's final major tournament remains unaffected, according to the report.

The PGA had no comment on the matter.

PGA play began today at Bellerive Country Club. The Ryder Cup is set for September 28-30 at Le Golf National in Paris.

Tournament staff discovered Tuesday their files had been compromised when a message told them their network had been hacked and information files encrypted, with any attempt to unlock the files risking their permanent loss, according to Golfweek.

A Bitcoin wallet number was provided, but no specific ransom amount was requested.

The stolen files, according to the report, also include development work on logos and signs for future PGA Championships, much of it not easily replaced.

Future PGA Championships, to be staged in May starting next year, include 2019 at Bethpage Black, 2020 at San Francisco's Harding Park, 2021 at Kiawah Island, 2022 at Trump National in New Jersey, 2023 at Oak Hill, 2024 at Valhalla, 2027 at Aronimink, 2028 at San Francisco's Olympic Club and 2029 at Baltusrol

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
