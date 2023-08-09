Hajduk Split and PAOK lock horns at the Poljud on Thursday (August 10) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Whites reached here courtesy of finishing runners up in the SuperSport HNL last season. They are now aiming for their first appearance at a major tournament since the 2010-11 season.

Ivan Leko's side certainly have momentum, having begun their league season with back-to-back wins. Split beat reigning champions Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 on the road on the opening day before a narrow 1-0 win over Rijeka.With six points from a possible six, Hajduk are third in the top flight and one of two teams with a 100% win record in the division.

Meanwhile, PAOK are fresh off beating Beitar Jerusalem 4-1 on aggregate in the last round of the qualifiers. A goalles stalemate at home was followed by a stunning 4-1 win in the Israeli capital as the White-Blacks pulled off a big win despite playing with ten men for close to an hour.

In the maiden edition of the Conference League in 2021-22, PAOK reached the quarterfinals. Just over a year on from their fairytale run, the Greek outfit is looking to make a return to the competition.

Hajduk Split vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two sides.

PAOK have played the Croatian side on six occasions, winning four times and losing once.

In Conference League qualifiers, PAOK have won five of their eight games, losing twice.

Hajduk have lost two of their last four home games in European qualifiers, having gone unbeaten in eight.

Hajduk haven't played in a major European competition since the 2010-11 season, when they reached the Europa League group stage.

Hajduk Split vs PAOK Prediction

Hajduk have been inconsistent in Europe lately, which makes it tough to predict which side will show up. PAOK, following their thumping win in the last round, showed their mettle and could come flying out of the blocks. The Greek side have better quality and should prevail by the odd goal.

Prediction: Hajduk 1-2 PAOK

Hajduk Split vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PAOK

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes