Hakeem al-Araibi becomes Australian citizen

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    12 Mar 2019, 13:09 IST
HakeemAlAraibi-cropped
Bahraini refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi

Bahraini refugee and footballer Hakeem al-Araibi became an Australian citizen following a ceremony in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Al-Araibi was dramatically freed from a Thai prison a month ago when authorities withdrew extradition proceedings against him.

The 25-year-old travelled to Thailand on his honeymoon and was arrested upon arrival on November 27, detained on an Interpol notice issued at Bahrain's request.

Al-Araibi fled his homeland in 2014 before being granted permanent residence in Australia, where he has since lived and is on the books of semi-professional club Pascoe Vale.

The pro-democracy advocate has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in absentia by the Bahrain regime for alleged vandalism but denies any involvement.

However, Al-Araibi can now officially call Australia home after he took the oath in Melbourne, where he was joined by prime minister Scott Morrison.

"Finally, no country can follow me now because I am Australian," Al-Araibi said. "Bahrain, please don't follow me. I am now 100 per cent safe in this country."

Morrison added: "Today is just a stunning day for Australia, it is such a special day for Australia. Hakeem, Australians have just thrown their arms around you.

"And while you were away from us, as you know, they were just willing us on, and if they prayed, they prayed, and if they didn't, they just urged.

"This is a tremendous day and we welcome you absolutely to the Australian family."

Omnisport
NEWS
