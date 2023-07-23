Hamrun vs Dinamo Tbilisi Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25, 2023 

Hamrun host Dinamo Tbilisi at the Ta' Qali National Stadium in Attard, Malta, for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Tuesday (July 25).

Both teams lost in the qualifiers of the UEFA Champions League earlier this month. Hamrun, the Maltese outfit, were beaten 6-1 on aggregate by Israeli side Maccabi Haifa, losing 4-0 at home and 2-1 at Haifa a week later. Meanwhile, Tbilisi held Kazakhstan's Astana 1-1 in the first leg before losing 2-1 at home in the return.

By next week, one of Hamrun and Tbilisi will endure a second consecutive European heartbreak in the qualifiers, so both ties could be intense.

The 2022-23 Maltese Premeir League winners, Hamrun could be paying the price for the lack of game time this summer. They've played just one friendly before the qualifiers - a 2-0 win over Birkirkara on July 1.

Meanwhile, Tbilisi are in the midst of their 2023 season and are fourth in the Erovnuli Liga with 34 points from 19 games. Before their Champions League qualifiers, the Blue-Whites won the Georgian Super Cup, beating Dinamo Batumi in the final on penalties.

Hamrun vs Dinamo Tbilisi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides are meeting for the first time.

Dinamo have lost just one of their last five games, winning one.

Dinamo haven't scored more than once n four outings.

In their last two Europa Conference League qualifiers, Dinamo went out in the second round in 2020-21 season and the first round the year before.

Hamrun lost in the playoff round of the Europa Conference League last year (7-4 on aggregate to Partizan).

Hamrun vs Dinamo Tbilisi Prediction

Hamrun's defensive frailties were exposed in their Champions League qualifying defeat. A similar performance could be detrimental to their Conference League hopes. Dinamo are a tough side to score against but struggle going forward. This game could end in a draw with all to play for in the return a week later.

Prediction: Hamrun 1-1 Dinamo

Hamrun vs Dinamo Tbilisi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes