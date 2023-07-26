Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Panevezys Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023

Hapoel Be'er Sheva entertain Panevezys at the Yaakov Turner Toto Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (July 27).

The hosts are coming off a 6-1 defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Toto Cup Al (League Cup). Manager Elyaniv Barda attributed the wreck to a red card halfway through the meeting. Hapoel are kicking off their continental campaign in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Camels have been relatively successful in the competition, reaching the playoff round in 2021-22 and the group stage in the subsequent edition. The Israeli Premier League runner-ups are facing injury challenges, with two key players, Eden Shamir and Rotem Hatuel, set to miss the action due to muscle issues.

Panevezys, meanwhile, came through the first qualifying round after edging Moldovan side Milsami Orhei 3-2 on aggregate. They survived a 2-2 draw at home to win 1-0 away. Both teams were pitted against each other also in the first qualifying round last season, with Milsami Orhei having the last laugh.

The Lithuanian giants are enjoying a purple patch of form, with eight wins and one draw in their last nine games. Panevezys have suffered only one defeat in their last five away games. They are looking to reach the Conference League third qualifying round for the first time.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Panevezys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides will face off for the first time.

HBS have scored seven goals and conceded ten in their last five games.

HBS have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Panevezys have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five road outings.

HBS have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Panevezys have won four times and drawn once in the same period.

Form Guide: HBS: L-D-L-W-L; Panevezys: W-W-D-W-W

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Panevezys Prediction

HBS’s top scorer Rotem Hatuel (11 goals) "wants to do more in the new campaign". However, his top assist provider, Dor Micha (six). has left for Beitar Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Ariagner Smith and Linas Klimavicius are Panevezys’ main attacking threat, boasting seven and five goals in the ongoing A Lyga campaign. Hapoel, though, are expected to prevail due to their superior continental experience and home advantage.

Prediction: Hapoel 3-1 Panevezys

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Panevezys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Hapoel to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Panevezys to score - Yes