×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hard work, not heavy spending, the key for Sarri at Chelsea

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    08 Dec 2018, 04:01 IST
Sarri_wave_cropped
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri waves to the crowd.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri insists spending money is no guarantee for success as he focuses on changing the mentality at Stamford Bridge, rather than potential new recruits for January.

After a strong start under the Italian the Blues have triumphed in only one of their last four Premier League outings, a worrying dip in form prior to hosting table-topping Manchester City on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola endured a similarly sticky spell in his first season in England, yet heavy investment in the squad prior to the 2017-18 campaign helped them canter to the title.

Sarri is not against Chelsea signing a player who adds something to the team, yet feels a complete overhaul will not necessarily close the gap to City.

"Not always. We need to work, we need to improve, we need to understand very well the style of playing," he told the media.

"We need to change the mentality, not because the old mentality was bad. But it's not suitable with the new way of playing.

"Then, after all this, maybe you do need one player. But the market is really very important when you understand that you need only one player in one position for changing the team.

"But you cannot think that you can buy 11 new players without problems. If you do, the problems will be the same.

"You have to create a new mentality and a new style of playing. We need to improve. We need to arrive at 95 per cent of our potential, then we can get the last five per cent with a new player. With a new player, not 11 new players."

Advertisement

When asked to specify which position he was looking to strengthen, Sarri replied: "I don't know. At the end of the day, I can tell you the position.

"But before we need to know the improvement of every player in the team. And then, maybe, you are able to know the right position for changing the team."

Sarri spoke to Guardiola back in June and revealed how the Spaniard suggested his rival should look to only develop a select group of players at Chelsea, those he feels have a long-term future at the club.

"He told me the first season in England is really very difficult," the former Napoli boss said. 

"For him, it's impossible to improve the first season 20 players. He told me, in the first season, you have to work only on 14 players otherwise you are in trouble. You need too much time to improve all the squad. In England, it's really very difficult."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Changes Sarri needs to make to turn Chelsea into title...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea have problems that need solving - Sarri
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Chelsea v Manchester City,...
RELATED STORY
Kante criticised by Sarri for trying to 'solve the match'...
RELATED STORY
3 tactical alterations Maurizio Sarri should make before...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Manchester City: Sarri earning his spurs just...
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Manchester City will beat Chelsea this...
RELATED STORY
Alonso: Too early to rule Chelsea out of title race
RELATED STORY
Not El Clasico: Key takeaways from another exciting week...
RELATED STORY
Sarri: I don't know how to beat Guardiola, ask someone else!
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
Today AFC LIV 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Today ARS HUD 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town
Today BUR BRI 08:30 PM Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR SOU 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Southampton
Today MAN FUL 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Fulham
Today WES CRY 08:30 PM West Ham vs Crystal Palace
Today CHE MAN 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LEI TOT 01:15 AM Leicester City vs Tottenham
Tomorrow NEW WOL 09:30 PM Newcastle vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Dec EVE WAT 01:30 AM Everton vs Watford
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us