Harrogate Town vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30, 2023 

Blackburn Rovers visit the Wetherby Road Stadium on Wednesday (August 30) to face Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup second round.

For the second time in five years, the Riversiders are looking to reach the third round. In the previous stage of the cup, the Lancashire outfit narrowly overcame Walsall 4-3 in a pulsating encounter, falling behind twice. On the league front, though, it hasn't been smooth sailing, winning just twice in four games.

After beating West Brom on the opening weekend, Blackburn failed to beat Rotherham United and Hull City. However, last weekend, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side narrowly overcame Watford 1-0, courtesy of a 72nd-minute Ryan Hedges strike.

Meanwhile, Harrogate haven't covered themselves in glory either, winning twice and losing thrice in the new Football League Two season. With six points in five games, the Sulphurites are down in 17th in the standings.

In the Carabao Cup, Harrogate beat Carlisle 1-0 in the last round, with Sam Folarin netting a 23rd-minute winner.

Harrogate Town vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive clash between the two sides.

Harrogate have won thrice in six games, keeping three clean sheets.

Blackburn are unbeaten in both away games this season, drawing 2-2 vs Rotherham United and beating Watford 1-0 (both in the Championship),

Blackburn are looking to reach the Carabao Cup third round for the the second straight year and the third time in six.

This is Harrogate's fourth appearance in the Carabao Cup. They have never made it beyond the second round.

Harrogate Town vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Blackburn are obviously the better side on paper and enter the tie as the favourites. Harrogate's lack of experience in the competition is also a factor, with the minnows making only their fourth appearance. The Riversiders should comfortably win.

Prediction: Harrogate 0-2 Blackburn

Harrogate Town vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No