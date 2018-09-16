Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hart: Burnley need to be team nobody wants to face

Omnisport
NEWS
News
181   //    16 Sep 2018, 21:23 IST
JoeHart-Cropped
Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart after conceding at Wolves

Joe Hart has urged Burnley to rediscover the type of performances that made them a team nobody wanted to face after their 1-0 defeat at Wolves.

The Clarets were the surprise of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign and finished seventh in the table, qualifying for the Europa League.

But Burnley failed to reach the group stage of that competition and the extra exertions of the qualifying rounds appear to have had a knock-on effect on their domestic performances.

Sunday's underwhelming display leaves Burnley with just one point from five games, making it their worst start to a season since 1927, when they lost five on the bounce.

The scoreline flattered Burnley, and without the regular interventions of England goalkeeper Hart it would have been more emphatic.

And he told Sky Sports: "We took a bit of a battering. Wolves were really on it. We have a lot more to come and a lot more to do. It is what it is so we need to look at ourselves in the mirror and keep going.

"There is a real buzz around the place [at Wolves]. We need to focus on us. We need to get back to the Burnley that was here before me - the team that nobody wanted to play.

"We need to be real with each other. We have good quality and good desire. We have good spirit we just have to start translating it."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo accepted his side were wasteful in front of goal, with Raul Jimenez's 61st-minute strike the difference, but he was still happy with a dominant showing.

"I am very, very satisfied. We played good football and stayed organised and created chances. Burnley are a good side and stayed in it until the end," he said to Sky Sports.

"If there is a 'but', we could be more clinical. But if we can continue to make these many chances, it makes me very proud.

"After we scored we conceded more space. But this will come. We kept a clean sheet which is important for us. It is there. It will come naturally."

