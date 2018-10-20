×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Hart endures tough return to Man City as Burnley routed 5-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
38   //    20 Oct 2018, 22:02 IST
AP Image

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joe Hart endured a tough return to former club Manchester City as Burnley was thrashed 5-0 by the champions in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The former England goalkeeper earned a standing ovation at Etihad Stadium and made a series of fine saves on his first return to the club with whom he won two league titles in a decade of service.

But Hart couldn't hold back City, which eased to a seventh victory in nine games with goals from Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane.

Aguero's goal was his 149th in the Premier League and without the excellence of Hart — and the Argentine's own uncharacteristic wastefulness — he could have had more.

City was dominant in all aspects and made the result safe when Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho hit the team's second and third goals in quick succession early in the second half.

That afforded City the luxury of easing Kevin De Bruyne back into action off the bench after two months out with a knee injury, and more goals followed. Another high-profile substitute, Raheem Sterling, was not even called upon.

Associated Press
NEWS
Man City pay training-pitch tribute to Joe Hart
RELATED STORY
Hart enjoying vibe at Burnley after ending 12-year Man...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Joe Hart set to join Burnley
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Joe Hart leaves Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Burnley complete Hart capture from...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola admits Hart decision may have been a mistake
RELATED STORY
Hart buoyed by clean sheet on Burnley bow
RELATED STORY
No Guardiola grudges for former Man City goalkeeper Hart
RELATED STORY
Man City's Final Team Before The Sheikh Mansour Takeover:...
RELATED STORY
Hart to Burnley "not rocket science", says Dyche
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us