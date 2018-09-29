Haryana sweep 7 golds at the U-23 National Wrestling C'ship

Chittorgarh, Sept 29 (PTI) Women grapplers from Haryana dominated day 2 of the inaugural Under-23 National Wrestling Championship, as they grabbed seven out of a possible 10 gold medals on offer here Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chandigarh also won a medal each as all 10 women grapplers booked their tickets to Bucharest for the Under-23 World Championships starting November 12.

Haryana, who finished top of the table, added one silver and two bronze medals to their tally to reach 225 points.

Second-placed Uttar Pradesh were way behind the leaders with 158 points. They clinched one gold, five silver and a bronze medal, while Punjab, won one gold, two silver and three bronze, to end third.

The domination of Haryana women was evident right from the beginning as Ankush was the first one to start their medal-glut beating Ankita of Delhi 5-3 in the 53 kg event.

UP's Divya Tomar (50kg) held on her slender lead with few seconds to go on the clock to snatch gold from Haryana's Jyoti with a score of 5-4.

Then Pinki from Haryana accounted for Uttarakhand's Archana after dominating initially to reach 10-4 in 55 kg category.

Haryana was back in gold contention when Anjali outsmarted UP's Bharati Bhagel 6-3 in what was a good bout in 59 kg.

In the 63kg class, Pooja of Haryana pinned down her name sake, Pooja Tomar, winning the final 6-3 for the gold medal.

In the last two higher weight categories, 72 kg and 76 kg, the two Haryana girls -- Naina and Pooja lived up to their expectations to beat their Punjab opponents -- Kulwinder Kaur (10-4) and Navjot Kaur (10-5) to complete the rout.

The winners receive their medals from Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt and 2018 Asian Games medal winner Divya Kakran.

"I am happy to see national competitions going to different places. This will certainly provide the fillip wrestling needs to attract young wrestlers to the sport," Yogeshwar said