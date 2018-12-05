×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hasenhuttl to Southampton: The Opta facts behind Saints' new manager

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    05 Dec 2018, 18:25 IST
RalphHasenhuttl - cropped
New Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

Ralph Hasenhuttl was appointed as Southampton's new manager on Wednesday.

The Austrian signed a two-and-a-half-year deal and his first game at the helm will be an important trip to fellow Premier League strugglers Cardiff City on Saturday.

Mark Hughes was relieved of his duties on Monday despite keeping Southampton in the top flight last season.

But why have the Saints, who sit 18th in the table, turned to former RB Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl? We take a closer look at his managerial record with the assistance of Opta.

 

FROM THE BOTTOM TO THE TOP

Aalen were 14th in the third tier when Hasenhuttl took over in January 2011 but he got them promoted the following season and kept them in the 2. Bundesliga with a ninth-place finish in 2012-13.

Ingolstadt were the next beneficiaries of Hasenhuttl's leadership, remaining in the second tier by finishing 10th despite being bottom when he was appointed in October 2013. They won the title in 2014-15 and were promoted to the Bundesliga, where they finished an impressive 11th.

Advertisement

Hasenhuttl then moved to Leipzig ahead of their maiden top-flight campaign and they placed only behind Bayern Munich, qualifying for the Champions League – the best finish for a Bundesliga debutant since the inaugural 1963-64 season.

Kaiserslautern are the only newly promoted side to have done better, having won the league in 1997-98 immediately after promotion.

 

UPWARD TREND

Not only did Hasenhuttl turn around the fortunes of Aalen and Ingolstadt and take RB Leipzig to new heights, his average points-per-game return has increased through each of those jobs.

Aalen: 1.46
Ingolstadt: 1.53
RB Leipzig: 1.76

Hasenhuttl's overall points per game in the Bundesliga stands at 1.57 from 102 matches during his stints with Ingolstadt and RB Leipzig.

 

OVERALL STATS

Hasenhuttl has a solid record in German professional football, which started with three years at Unterhaching between 2007 and 2010.

He has overseen 335 games in all competitions and has a win rate of 42 per cent. His teams scored an average of 1.39 goals per games and conceded 1.19.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Hasenhuttl named Hughes' Southampton...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Struggling Southampton sack Hughes despite...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 takeaways from Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Southampton sack rumours 'water off a duck's back' for...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United drew 2-2 to Southampton
RELATED STORY
Southampton vs Manchester United: Match Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho reportedly labels Paul Pogba as a 'virus' after...
RELATED STORY
5 Managers who could take over at Southampton
RELATED STORY
Southampton v Manchester United: Match preview, team...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Southampton: 5 things observed |...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us