Hatay vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

Hatay welcome Fenerbahce to the Merlin Stadyumu for a Turkish Super Lig matchday 28 clash on Saturday (March 2).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Konyaspor at the weekend. Ugurcan Yazgili and Ogulcan Ulgun scored second-half goals to guide their side to all three points.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat at Ankaragucu in the Turkish Cup quarterfinal in midweek. Olimpiu Morutan, Anastasios Chatzigigiovanis and Garry Rodrigues scored to help their side book a semifinal date with Besiktas.

Fener now turn their focus back to the league, where their last game was a 2-1 comeback home win over Kasimpasa. The win left them in second spot in the standings, having garnered 70 points from 27 games, two behind Galatasaray. Hatayspor, meanwhile, are 16th with 29 points.

Hatay vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed seven times, with Fenerbahce going unbeaten, winning six.

Their most recent meeting in October saw Fener win 4-2 at home.

Four of their last five meetings have produced at least three goals.

Six of Hatay's last seven games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Fenerbahce's defeat to Ankaragucu snapped their 17-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning 14.

Fener have the best away record in the league with 37 points from 13 games.

Nine of Hatay's last 10 home games across competitions, including the last five, have seen both sides score.

Hatay vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Hatayspor are winless in four games across competitions and are just a point above the relegation zone. Their home form will be a cause of optimism, though, with Volkan Demirel's side on a six-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are locked in an intense battle with arch-rivals Galatasaray for the league title. However, the Canaries have been wobbly in recent weeks, conceding first in their last four games. Nevertheless, they have enough quality in their ranks to get the job done at Hatay.

Prediction: Hatay 1-3 Fenerbahce

Hatay vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals