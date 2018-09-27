Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hazard among world's best and still improving, warns Zola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
444   //    27 Sep 2018, 03:14 IST
Eden Hazard
Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is one of the world's best players and is still getting better, according to Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola.

With Liverpool leading 1-0 in Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round tie at Anfield, Maurizio Sarri sent on Hazard for Willian in the 56th minute.

And the Belgium international inspired a stunning late comeback, delivering a free-kick that led to Emerson Palmieri's leveller before winning it with a sensational solo strike.

Hazard has netted five Premier League goals already in 2018-19, with Sarri claiming he could challenge for the Golden Boot after setting the 27-year-old a target of 40 goals.

And Zola feels there is even more to come from Hazard, who was one of the star players in Belgium's run to the semi-finals at the World Cup.

"I think it was a fantastic goal and especially not only the beauty but the moment," Zola said to Sky Sports.

"He was on his own with four defenders, an unbelievable goal.

"He's not only one of the best in the Premier League - if not the best - he is one of the best in Europe if not the world. 

"Eden is growing fast in his maturity and the choices he makes on the pitch, and in my opinion we haven't seen the best of him yet. He's remarkable."

Chelsea play Liverpool again in the Premier League on Saturday, with both teams putting their unbeaten league records on the line at Stamford Bridge.

And despite his matchwinning cameo booking Chelsea a place in the last 16 of the EFL Cup, Hazard is in no doubt which meeting between the clubs matters more this week.

"This result will give us more confidence because we drew with West Ham four days ago," Hazard told Sky Sports.

"The game on Saturday is more important. We have got to try and beat Liverpool on Saturday."

Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Hazard can reach his full potential with Sarri's Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea star says Eden Hazard is amongst the best in the...
RELATED STORY
5 Best opening day Premier League matches
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier league 2018-19: Gameweek 6 analysis and tips
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 Game week 6: Previews and predictions
RELATED STORY
Revealed: Clubs with the longest winning streaks to...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea need to be more versatile, warns Giroud
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: A tactical preview of both the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Power Rankings for Matchday 5
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Eden Hazard's stunner against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us