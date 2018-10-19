×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Hazard can win the Ballon d'Or as a Chelsea player, insists Sarri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
360   //    19 Oct 2018, 18:55 IST
edenhazard - cropped
Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard

Maurizio Sarri has dismissed claims from former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon that Eden Hazard has been kept at Chelsea against his will, insisting he can win the Ballon d'Or if he stays at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital after impressing at club level in 2018 and shining at the World Cup for Belgium.

The forward has suggested his best chance of being crowned the best player in the world would be improved by a move to Madrid but stressed he would not risk damaging his relationship with Chelsea to force a transfer.

Calderon suggested Chelsea are denying Hazard the chance to play at one of Europe's elite clubs, but Sarri believes the Belgium captain can achieve everything he wants in London.

"I don't know what to say," Sarri told a media conference when informed of Calderon's comments. "In the last three months he has been very happy, so I don't think so.

"I think that he can win everything, including the Ballon d'Or, here without playing in Spain.

"For example, Chelsea can win the Champions League and Belgium can win the European Championship."

Alvaro Morata's future at Chelsea has also been subject to speculation after a miserable start to the 2018-19 campaign, but Sarri has no intention of letting the Spain striker leave.

"I am not able to think about the market at the moment," he added. "I am completely focused on improving my team and my players.

"In the last month Morata has played better, and in the last three days I have seen him [play] very well in training."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Key things Eden Hazard must do to win the Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
Sarri certain Hazard is staying at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Impossible for Hazard to leave Chelsea, says Sarri
RELATED STORY
Modric will win Ballon d'Or – Hazard
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says Luka Modric deserves...
RELATED STORY
No regrets - 'Happy' Hazard won't sulk at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Should Eden Hazard leave Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Hazard among Europe's best but can improve, says Sarri
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Hazard won't leave Chelsea in January but wants Spain...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
Tomorrow CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
Tomorrow AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Tomorrow CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
Tomorrow MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
Tomorrow WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
Tomorrow HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us