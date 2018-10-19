Hazard can win the Ballon d'Or as a Chelsea player, insists Sarri

Maurizio Sarri has dismissed claims from former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon that Eden Hazard has been kept at Chelsea against his will, insisting he can win the Ballon d'Or if he stays at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital after impressing at club level in 2018 and shining at the World Cup for Belgium.

The forward has suggested his best chance of being crowned the best player in the world would be improved by a move to Madrid but stressed he would not risk damaging his relationship with Chelsea to force a transfer.

Calderon suggested Chelsea are denying Hazard the chance to play at one of Europe's elite clubs, but Sarri believes the Belgium captain can achieve everything he wants in London.

"I don't know what to say," Sarri told a media conference when informed of Calderon's comments. "In the last three months he has been very happy, so I don't think so.

"I think that he can win everything, including the Ballon d'Or, here without playing in Spain.

"For example, Chelsea can win the Champions League and Belgium can win the European Championship."

Alvaro Morata's future at Chelsea has also been subject to speculation after a miserable start to the 2018-19 campaign, but Sarri has no intention of letting the Spain striker leave.

"I am not able to think about the market at the moment," he added. "I am completely focused on improving my team and my players.

"In the last month Morata has played better, and in the last three days I have seen him [play] very well in training."