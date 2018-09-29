Hazard happy whether he stays at Chelsea or leaves

Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard will be happy whether he stays at Chelsea or leaves the Premier League club, with the Belgium star open to signing a new contract.

Hazard is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season, while his sensational solo goal knocked Liverpool out of the EFL Cup in midweek.

With two years remaining on the Belgium international's deal, Chelsea could be vulnerable to losing their prized asset, who has regularly been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Hazard, though, indicated he could be persuaded to stay at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

"I'm happy here, the new manager has come in and we're enjoying playing with him," Hazard told BT Sport. "So I think to stay was the right decision.

"Now I am with Chelsea. I have two years left on my contract. I can sign a new deal, maybe not, I don't know.

"In my mind, what is important is the next game. The next game is Liverpool, and then we will see what happens."

Asked if he could stay at Chelsea for his whole career, Hazard replied: "Yes. For sure.

"But also the possibility is that in one or two years I can leave, also.

"The fans - they love me. I like the club and I like the city. And my team-mates, I think they love me also!

"So for me it is easy to stay. But like I say, if I leave or if I stay, I will be happy.

"This club is now part of my life. We will see."