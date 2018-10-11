Hazard: Henry will be a 'top manager'

Eden Hazard and Thierry Henry

Eden Hazard has given Thierry Henry's managerial credentials a ringing endorsement after the Frenchman was linked with the vacancy at his former club Monaco.

Current Belgium assistant Henry began his professional career at Ligue 1 club Monaco, who are seeking a new boss after sacking Leonardo Jardim on Thursday due to a poor start to the campaign.

Henry, 41, has previously expressed his desire to move into management and Chelsea playmaker Hazard has given a coach he works with at international level a glowing reference.

"He was a fantastic player," Hazard said at a press conference.

"As a manager he doesn't have a lot of experience, but he will learn. If he leaves the Belgium team we will be sad, but I think for him maybe it's a good time to go.

"He wants to be a manager, so he will be a top manager, for sure."

1/3 Over the last 4 years I have had some extremely rewarding coaching experiences in football. These experiences have only made me more determined to fulfil my long term ambition to become a football manager. pic.twitter.com/NOQZzuif4m — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) July 16, 2018

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez had previously stated Henry is ready to make the leap into management, though he expects him to be on his staff on Friday when the World Cup semi-finalists meet Switzerland in the Nations League.

"I think it's nothing new for us - every time there is a vacancy, there is a report on Thierry going," Martinez added.

"Nothing changes apart from that Monaco is one of those clubs that he has a link [with] - Thierry started at Monaco. I can guarantee you he'll be on the bench tomorrow."