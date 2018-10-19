×
Hazard: I could finish my career at Chelsea

Omnisport
NEWS
News
284   //    19 Oct 2018, 14:23 IST
Eden Hazard
Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is happy to see out his playing career at Chelsea if a move to Real Madrid fails to materialise.

The superstar forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu over the past 12 months, speculation that was exacerbated by Los Blancos selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Hazard has spoken of his desire to one day represent the European champions, but also insisted this week he will "never go into a conflict" with the Blues if a transfer fails to come to fruition.

And the Belgium international, who has won the Premier League twice with Chelsea, is even contemplating the possibility of staying at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of his career.

"I can finish with Chelsea," he told Renault Match Zone.

"No problem at all. I am very happy with this club, with the team, my family is happy here.

"So, if I don't go to Spain, it is not a problem. I love the fans - I think the fans love me! What happens in the future, I will be happy, so that's it."

