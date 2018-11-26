×
Hazard: I might leave Chelsea at end of season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26 Nov 2018, 06:44 IST
Eden Hazard - cropped
Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard

Chelsea star Eden Hazard admitted it was possible he would leave the club at the end of the season.

Hazard, now in his seventh season at Stamford Bridge, has persistently been linked with a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

The Belgium international, who is contracted until 2020, said he may make a move at the end of the campaign, but he could yet extend his stay at Chelsea.

"For now I'm staying at Chelsea," Hazard told Canal+ on Sunday.

"I have one year left in June. If I don't extend, it is possible. I can't see myself leaving in January. I wouldn't do that to the club, to the fans.

"Next summer it's a possibility, but it's also possible that I spend the rest of my career at Chelsea."

While Madrid have been strongly linked to Hazard, a move to Paris Saint-Germain has also been mooted previously.

But the former Lille attacker ruled out a move to the Ligue 1 champions, saying: "There has been contact in the past with PSG but I haven't been tempted.

"If I have to go back to France one day, it would be to Lille. But today, there is no chance that I'll come back to the French league."

