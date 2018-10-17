×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Hazard is out of this world – De Ligt enjoys Belgium test

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    17 Oct 2018, 05:07 IST
Eden Hazard - cropped
Belgium star Eden Hazard.

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt described Eden Hazard as "out of this world" after facing the Belgium star in a friendly on Tuesday.

Ronald Koeman's men held Belgium to a 1-1 draw in Brussels after Arnaut Groeneveld cancelled out Dries Mertens' opener in the first half.

The highly rated De Ligt, 19, played the first half – like Hazard – and was impressed by the Chelsea attacker.

"I obviously knew about the size of [Romelu] Lukaku," the Ajax defender said.

"And Hazard is truly out of this world. It's been some night for me."

De Ligt came through the youth system at Ajax and has been linked to the likes of Manchester City and United and Barcelona among other clubs.

The teenager enjoyed the opportunity to face some of the world's best, saying: "It was fantastic.

"You start playing football for games like these. Strikers like Lukaku, wingers like Hazard, it's great to face them on the pitch."

De Ligt has made 11 international appearances, but dismissed suggestions he was already a certain starter for Netherlands.

"I wouldn't say irreplaceable, but I have played many games recently," he said.

"That was one of my goals, but to be irreplaceable, you have to play really consistently over a longer period of time."

Omnisport
NEWS
World Cup 2018: 3 ways how Belgium can knock out Brazil
RELATED STORY
Hazard says time is right for Belgium to shine at World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, France vs Belgium: Key Battles within...
RELATED STORY
Dutch defeat of Germany shows that the future is bright
RELATED STORY
As it happened: Belgium 2-1 Switzerland
RELATED STORY
Brazil vs Belgium: 5 Talking Points as Belgium knock...
RELATED STORY
What can we expect from the France vs Belgium match?
RELATED STORY
3 strong reasons why Eden Hazard is better than Neymar
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Belgium: 5 things to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Tactical Analysis of Ajax wonderkid Frenkie de Jong
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us