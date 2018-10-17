Hazard is out of this world – De Ligt enjoys Belgium test

Belgium star Eden Hazard.

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt described Eden Hazard as "out of this world" after facing the Belgium star in a friendly on Tuesday.

Ronald Koeman's men held Belgium to a 1-1 draw in Brussels after Arnaut Groeneveld cancelled out Dries Mertens' opener in the first half.

The highly rated De Ligt, 19, played the first half – like Hazard – and was impressed by the Chelsea attacker.

"I obviously knew about the size of [Romelu] Lukaku," the Ajax defender said.

"And Hazard is truly out of this world. It's been some night for me."

De Ligt came through the youth system at Ajax and has been linked to the likes of Manchester City and United and Barcelona among other clubs.

The teenager enjoyed the opportunity to face some of the world's best, saying: "It was fantastic.

"You start playing football for games like these. Strikers like Lukaku, wingers like Hazard, it's great to face them on the pitch."

De Ligt has made 11 international appearances, but dismissed suggestions he was already a certain starter for Netherlands.

"I wouldn't say irreplaceable, but I have played many games recently," he said.

"That was one of my goals, but to be irreplaceable, you have to play really consistently over a longer period of time."