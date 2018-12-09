×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hazard: Man City the best team in the Premier League despite Chelsea win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
382   //    09 Dec 2018, 21:03 IST
Eden Hazard
Chelsea star Eden Hazard playing against Manchester City in the Premier League

Eden Hazard feels Manchester City are still the best team in the Premier League despite Chelsea inflicting the champions' first defeat of the season.

Goals from N'Golo Kante and David Luiz earned the Blues a 2-0 victory against City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, ensuring Liverpool stayed top of the table after their 4-0 win at Bournemouth.

Chelsea had lost two of their three previous Premier League matches as Maurizio Sarri's side fell away following their own unbeaten start, but they bounced back in style against City.

Hazard, though, believes City remain the team to beat with Chelsea now eight points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a one-point cushion from Pep Guardiola's men.

"It feels really good, especially after the game in midweek when we lost against Wolves," Hazard told Chelsea's official website. 

"It was a hard game, especially in the first half, but in the second half we controlled the game and we scored two goals. At the end I think we deserved to win and we need to go on.

"When you lose you always need to show something because we are Chelsea. When we lose – for the fans, for the board, for everyone – we just want to win again.

"Of course, the feeling is even better when you play against what I think is the best team in the country and you win. We can enjoy this."

Advertisement

Hazard featured in a central attacking role as Sarri shuffled his pack, with Olivier Giroud named on the bench and Alvaro Morata left out of the squad.

The Belgium international set up both Chelsea goals to take his assists tally in the Premier League this season to eight, more than anyone else in the division.

"I like it, because I played it last year also, so I know what to do, but the feeling is a bit strange because you don't touch the ball a lot," Hazard added.

"You just need to focus on what you need to do and I tried to do my best, we won and that is what is important.

"We just want to win games and now this one has finished, we can enjoy the win, but we need to be focused for the game on Thursday [against Vidi in the Europa League] and next week at Brighton."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Is Hazard the best player in the Premier League?
RELATED STORY
Best Premier League XI from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea prove that Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Manchester City: 3 key battles | Premier...
RELATED STORY
Hazard scored the hat-trick as Chelsea beat Cardiff City
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Final rankings of the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 3easons why Chelsea won't win...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Chelsea could beat Manchester City to the...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Chelsea Can Win The English Premier League
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 things Eden Hazard does better than any other...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us