Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hazard retires celebration as knees are 'on fire'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
906   //    28 Sep 2018, 23:29 IST
Eden Hazard
Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard says he will no longer perform his trademark knee-slide celebration due to the damage it is doing to his body.

Chelsea star Hazard performed his signature move after scoring a stunning winner against Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Hazard nutmegged Roberto Firmino and Alberto Moreno before slamming in a powerful finish to complete a superb comeback for Maurizio Sarri's side at Anfield.

But should Hazard repeat the trick when the teams meet again in the Premier League on Saturday, fans should not expect to see his usual celebration.

"Look, look, the celebration - the sliding knee," Hazard said to Chelsea TV, gesticulating at his bruised legs. "I need to stop this.

"My knees - they are on fire! No more of this celebration."

Hazard has sometimes been accused of selfish play on the pitch but the Belgium international insisted he always tries to assess the situation.

"If I see that there is no solution, I go on my own," Hazard said. "So, in my mind, it is just to make the right decision."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Hazard: Solo stunner against Liverpool one of my greatest...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea star says Eden Hazard is amongst the best in the...
RELATED STORY
Hazard can reach his full potential with Sarri's Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Sarri tells Hazard to increase training intensity to...
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Eden Hazard scores amazing...
RELATED STORY
Revealed: Clubs with the longest winning streaks to...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 players who played for both...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Chelsea could prove to be title...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier league 2018-19: Gameweek 6 analysis and tips
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Chelsea v Liverpool: Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us