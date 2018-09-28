Hazard retires celebration as knees are 'on fire'

Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard says he will no longer perform his trademark knee-slide celebration due to the damage it is doing to his body.

Chelsea star Hazard performed his signature move after scoring a stunning winner against Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Hazard nutmegged Roberto Firmino and Alberto Moreno before slamming in a powerful finish to complete a superb comeback for Maurizio Sarri's side at Anfield.

But should Hazard repeat the trick when the teams meet again in the Premier League on Saturday, fans should not expect to see his usual celebration.

"Look, look, the celebration - the sliding knee," Hazard said to Chelsea TV, gesticulating at his bruised legs. "I need to stop this.

"My knees - they are on fire! No more of this celebration."

Hazard has sometimes been accused of selfish play on the pitch but the Belgium international insisted he always tries to assess the situation.

"If I see that there is no solution, I go on my own," Hazard said. "So, in my mind, it is just to make the right decision."