×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hazard scores in 100th game as Belgium beats Cyprus

Associated Press
NEWS
News
26   //    25 Mar 2019, 03:40 IST
AP Image

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Eden Hazard scored in his 100th international game for Belgium on Sunday, helping his team to a 2-0 win over Cyprus in European Championship qualifying.

Hazard curled the ball into the top corner in the 10th minute after receiving a pass from Michy Batshuayi, who held off three Cypriot defenders as he played in Hazard. It was the 30th international goal for Hazard, with five against Cyprus.

Batshuayi made it 2-0 eight minutes later, controlling a ball over the top from Hazard's brother Thorgan and knocking it past goalkeeper Urko Pardo.

Belgium is top of Group I with six points, three ahead of Russia, Kazakhstan, Cyprus and Scotland.

Russia bounced back from defeat to Belgium on Thursday by beating Kazakhstan 4-0 in the newly renamed Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan.

Valencia winger Denis Cheryshev scored Russia's first two goals with tap-ins from crosses, and set up Artyom Dzyuba with a cross of his own for 3-0. A Kazakh own-goal capped the win for the visitors.

Russia may face UEFA charges over a large banner held up by its fans marking the 20th anniversary of NATO airstrikes on Yugoslavia in 1999.

Three days after losing to Kazakhstan, Scotland was far from convincing in a 2-0 win over San Marino, the lowest-ranked team in the world.

Despite their poor start, the Scots are one of the 16 teams assured of a playoff spot if they don't qualify automatically, thanks to results in the Nations League last year.

Associated Press
NEWS
Martinez salutes 'extraordinary' Hazard ahead of 100th Belgium cap
RELATED STORY
Hazard set to win 100th Belgium cap
RELATED STORY
Lukaku ruled out of Belgium's trip to Cyprus
RELATED STORY
Belgium recovers from Courtois error to beat Russia 3-1
RELATED STORY
Belgium, Croatia battle to wins as 2020 qualifying begins
RELATED STORY
Chelsea star Hazard 'not working' on Real Madrid move
RELATED STORY
There is still nothing – Hazard dismisses reports of Real Madrid agreement
RELATED STORY
Lukaku out of Russia game, Belgium boss Martinez confirms
RELATED STORY
Building bridges: Soccer diplomacy in divided Cyprus
RELATED STORY
5 things you probably didn't know about Eden hazard
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT ZIM CON
2 - 0
 Zimbabwe vs Congo
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow MON ENG 01:15 AM Montenegro vs England
Tomorrow KOS BUL 01:15 AM Kosovo vs Bulgaria
Tomorrow POR SER 01:15 AM Portugal vs Serbia
Tomorrow LUX UKR 01:15 AM Luxembourg vs Ukraine
Tomorrow FRA ICE 01:15 AM France vs Iceland
Tomorrow AND ALB 01:15 AM Andorra vs Albania
Tomorrow ARM FIN 10:30 PM Armenia vs Finland
International Friendlies 2019
27 Mar MOR ARG 12:30 AM Morocco vs Argentina
27 Mar MEX PAR 07:30 AM Mexico vs Paraguay
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us