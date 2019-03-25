×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hazard set to win 100th Belgium cap

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25 Mar 2019, 00:08 IST
hazard-cropped
Belgium star Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is set to claim his 100th Belgium cap after being named in the starting XI to face Cyprus in Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifier.

The Chelsea star first played for his country in November 2008 after breaking onto the scene as a highly rated teenager with Lille.

He swiftly became a fixture in the senior squad despite his tender age and was a leading member of Belgium's so-called 'golden generation', playing a key role in ending their absence from the World Cup and European Championships.

Belgium returned to the World Cup in 2014 having not featured in the two previous editions, while their qualification for Euro 2016 ended a 16-year hiatus from that competition.

Last year, Belgium enjoyed their best ever showing at a World Cup when finishing third – Hazard netting three goals in six games to win the Silver Ball, the award handed out to the second most impressive player at the tournament.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Martinez salutes 'extraordinary' Hazard ahead of 100th Belgium cap
RELATED STORY
Chelsea star Hazard 'not working' on Real Madrid move
RELATED STORY
5 things you probably didn't know about Eden hazard
RELATED STORY
Hazard wants legendary status at Chelsea after reaching landmark
RELATED STORY
There is still nothing – Hazard dismisses reports of Real Madrid agreement
RELATED STORY
Chelsea players afraid of Hazard leaving – Emerson
RELATED STORY
Fans react as Hazard brings up a century of goals for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Hazard 100: A breakdown of Eden's goals as Chelsea star hits century
RELATED STORY
Sarri not worried Zidane could tempt Hazard to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Eden Hazard trolls former Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois after howler in EURO 2020 qualifier
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT SEN MAD
2 - 0
 Senegal vs Madagascar
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow AND ALB 01:15 AM Andorra vs Albania
Tomorrow FRA ICE 01:15 AM France vs Iceland
Tomorrow ARM FIN 10:30 PM Armenia vs Finland
International Friendlies 2019
27 Mar MOR ARG 12:30 AM Morocco vs Argentina
27 Mar CZE BRA 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Brazil
27 Mar ALG TUN 01:15 AM Algeria vs Tunisia
27 Mar GIB EST 01:15 AM Gibraltar vs Estonia
27 Mar UNI CHI 05:25 AM United States vs Chile
27 Mar PER EL- 06:30 AM Peru vs El Salvador
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us