×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hazard still dreaming of joining Real Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
62   //    08 Oct 2018, 19:24 IST
eden hazard - cropped
Eden Hazard celebrates a Chelsea goal

Eden Hazard still "dreams" of a move to Real Madrid and is conflicted over whether or not to sign a new Chelsea contract

Hazard was tipped to leave Stamford Bridge in the last transfer window after admitting in July he was tempted to try "something different".

However, the Belgium star later said he was happy to stay and has been in superb form this season, netting a stunning EFL Cup winner against Liverpool and leading the Premier League scoring charts with seven goals in eight appearances.

Chelsea are understandably keen to extend their prized asset's current deal, which runs out in 2020, but Hazard suggested the lure of LaLiga giants Madrid might be too much to turn down.

Speaking after Chelsea's 3-0 win over Southampton on Sunday, in which he scored the opener, he told reporters: "I am really in the game, I am playing good football at the moment.

"Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don't want to lie today.

"It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see.

"I don't want to talk about this every day. I don't have time, but we will talk about my future soon.

"It is also when you have a dream and you want to make it happen.

"It is like I have said a lot of times; if I leave I will be happy. I know if I stay, I will be happy. It is not like if I go I am happy and if I stay that I am unhappy.

"Sometimes in my head I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future.

"I want what's good for me, but I want what's good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don't want to say, 'yes I am signing a new contract', and then in the end I don't end up signing. So, I will see."

Hazard, who is included on the Ballon d'Or shortlist, will hope to maintain his blistering start to his club season when he links up with Belgium this week ahead of a Nations League clash with Switzerland on Friday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Hazard: Real Madrid is everyone's dream
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Real Madrid probably made a mistake by not...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard should join Real Madrid this...
RELATED STORY
3 cheaper options Real Madrid can target instead of Eden...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Hazard clouds Chelsea future amid Real Madrid rumours
RELATED STORY
I would like to be by his side - Courtois hopes for...
RELATED STORY
Hazard's dad reveals the reason why he did not join Real...
RELATED STORY
"Hazard" warning for Chelsea's rivals
RELATED STORY
Should Eden Hazard leave Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us