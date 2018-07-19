HC appoints committee for holding Mohun Bagan club elections

Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court today appointed a three-member committee of retired judges for

holding Mohun Bagan Club elections by September 15 after two warring groups of the club opted for a court-initiated settlement.

Justice Sekhar Bobby Saraf directed that two members from each group would assist the retired judges of the high court in holding the election.

Retired justices Susanta Chatterjee, Dilip Seth and Asim Kumar Roy will hold the election and were requested by Justice Saraf to complete the process preferably by September 15.

Justice Saraf heard the counsels of the two warring factions of the club extensively and got them to arrive at a consensus for holding the elections to the 129-year old club.

The two groups are loyal to Mohun Bagan president Swapan Sadhan Bose and general secretary Anjan Mitra, respectively. The duo had administered the club together for a long time, but fell apart about a year ago.

Mahesh Tekriwal, a former executive member from Bose's group, had moved the high court praying for appointment of a special officer for conducting the election at the club.

Club executive committee member Madan Mohan Dutta from Mitra's group opposed the plea and sought its rejection claiming that Mohun Bagan was a private club having its own constitution and that there has been no allegation of any serious mismanagement for the court to interfere.

He claimed that the club executive can hold the election by itself.

It was stated before the court that 12 members of the

20-member executive of the club, including Tekriwal, had resigned on April 26.

At present, there are eight functioning executive members in the club, Dutta's counsel had told the court