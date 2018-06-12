Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
HC quashes stay on disqualification of HCA Prez

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 23:27 IST
4

Hyderabad, Jun 12 (PTI) The Hyderabad High Court today set aside the order of a single judge staying the disqualification of G Vivekanand from holding the post of president Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi ordered that the case be heard afresh by the single judge.

It was passing orders on an appeal filed by former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin challenging the March 15 order of Justice A V Sesha Sai staying the order of the Ombudsman of the HCA disqualifying Vivekanand.

The bench asked the single judge to hear the matter completely without passing any interim order.

Citing conflict of interest, the HCA Ombudsman in March had disqualified Vivekanand as the association had entered into commercial agreements with Visakha Industries of which he was a director.

He had also disqualified HCA secretary T Seshnarayan from the post, noting that his name figured in a charge sheet filed by the anti-corruption bureau.

The ombudsman's order was based on a complaint by Azharuddin, who had also cited Vivekanand's appointment as an advisor to the Telangana government as an additional ground for seeking disqualifcation, and some others.

Vivekanand and Seshnarayan subsequently moved the high court against the ombudsman order and obtained the stay. The appeal pertaining to Seshnarayan is pending.

In view of today's order, Vivekanand will have to step down as HCA President.

Reacting on the courts order, Vivekanand said in view of the court allowing the appeal, he would have to quit the post.

"... That means, I have to vacate (from the post of HCA president)," he said, adding the apex council of the HCA would run the association

