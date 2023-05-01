"He doesn’t look interested in club football" - Agbonlahor warns Chelsea against signing 31-year-old superstar

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor is not on board with the idea of Chelsea making a summer move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Neymar Jr.

Former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino looks the favorite to take over at Stamford Bridge as the new coach in the summer (via ESPN). Given the uncertainty surrounding Neymar's future at the French club, many have suggested that the Blues should look to make a move for the Brazilian ace in the summer.

Agbonlahor, however, is unsure whether a move would be a good idea. He believes the 31-year-old is no longer serious for club football and is now just looking for good pay.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Aston Villa striker said:

“I wouldn’t go and get Neymar, not at all. You wouldn’t be able to get him out of Harrods if he came to England. He’d just be coming for another payday. He doesn’t look interested in club football. If you offered him the chance to just play for Brazil, he’d bite your hand off."

Agbonlahor further added:

“Chelsea don’t need another ego. Pochettino is coming in, he probably struggled to control him at PSG. I don’t see it happening. The money involved would just be silly.I think he goes from PSG to Saudi Arabia or the Middle East.”

Neymar has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. The former Barcelona attacker was in good form before the setback. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games before his season came to a premature end.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard spoke ahead of the Arsenal clash

Chelsea are set to play Arsenal in a Premier League clash at the Emirates on May 2.

The Gunners are currently second in the league, one point behind Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Despite leading the table for the majority of the campaign, they have slipped below City in the race for the Premier League title.

The Blues, meanwhile, have had a difficult campaign this term. They are 12th in the league, with only 39 points from 32 games. Speaking about the upcoming clash against the Gunners, Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard told the media (via the Blues' website):

"It could be either way [whether a good time to play Arsenal or not] depending on how you look at things. They’re still very much in the hunt to win the Premier League, they’re a fantastic team who have had a great season. f they’re wounded slightly, then that could give a big reaction but equally if we can make life difficult for them, then of course that could feel different."

Despite their struggles this season, there is no denying the fact that Chelsea have a great team in their ranks. They still possess the necessary firepower to give any team a run for their money.

