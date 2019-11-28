He has pain, so that's not good - Klopp worried about Fabinho injury

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho

Fabinho was left in pain with an injury as Liverpool drew 1-1 at home to Napoli in the Champions League, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazil international was hurt in the 14th minute at Anfield on Wednesday, needing treatment after he collided with Napoli forward Hirving Lozano.

Fabinho was substituted after initially trying to play on, and Klopp indicated the midfielder will need tests to examine the extent of his injury.

"I don't know. He has pain, so that's not good," Klopp told a news conference. "He couldn't continue, and he is a really hard one.

We must wait to discover the extent of the injury sustained by Fabinho during tonight's 1-1 draw with Napoli. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2019

"I don't want to say what I expect, because I hope that it is not that serious, but we will know more maybe tomorrow, maybe the day after. We will see."

Liverpool missed the chance to secure a place in the next round of the Champions League, coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw thanks to Dejan Lovren's header.

The Premier League leaders are at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.