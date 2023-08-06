"He was not human" - When Lionel Messi named the best goalkeeping performance he's ever seen 

Lionel Messi once named Fraser Forster's performance against Barcelona back in 2012 as the best goalkeeping performance that he has ever seen. During the 2012-13 season, Celtic pulled off a sensational 2-1 win against Barca.

Messi later said that Forster's performance in that game was one of the best that he has ever seen. Speaking on the matter, the Argentina captain said (via SPORTBible):

“The performances of Fraser Forster against us were talked about for a long time. There was one game in Scotland where he was not human, it is the best goalkeeping performance I have seen."

While Lionel Messi did manage to score one for the Blaugrana in that game, it didn't prove to be enough. Forster, on the other hand, played for clubs like Celtic, Southampton, and more during his career. The goalkeeper is currently contracted with Tottenham Hotspur.

FC Dallas owner spoke about Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami

Lionel Messi completed a sensational transfer to Inter Miami as a free agent in the summer transfer window. FC Dallas owner Dan Hunt recently spoke about the Argentine's arrival.

Hunt said that Messi's move could give the MLS the much-needed push required. Further speaking about the player, Hunt said ahead of his team's clash against Inter Miami (via Ole):

"It's the biggest blow in the history of the league. Sometimes in life you need these moments. We needed that moment from David Beckham, to really push the league forward."

Hunt added:

“It's like watching Michael Jordan. You're looking at one of the two greatest players of all time in that experience. So yeah, this is a great moment for FC Dallas if it happens on Sunday."

Messi has gotten off to a great start to his MLS career as an Inter Miami player. He has so far scored five goals and provided one assist in three matches for the MLS club.