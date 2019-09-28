He needs to do better - Wilder unsympathetic over Henderson howler

Dean Henderson in action for Sheffield United

Chris Wilder told Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson to improve his concentration after his costly error in a 1-0 Premier League loss at home to Liverpool.

League leaders Liverpool struggled to break the Blades down at Bramall Lane on Saturday, but maintained their 100 per cent record thanks to Henderson's howler.

Georginio Wijnaldum's drive was straight at the goalkeeper but he allowed the ball to squirm out of his grasp and cross the line.

Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United for the second straight season, has been tipped for a maiden call-up to the England squad.

But he made the error in front of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate and Wilder has little sympathy for the 22-year-old.

"If he wants to be a professional footballer, these things are going to happen," Wilder told a post-match news conference.

"But if he wants to play for the top teams, he wants to play for England, then he needs to do better.

"He needs to concentrate more. It's a disappointing day for him. I am not going to put my arms around him. Simply he needs to do better."

"I'm sure we'll reflect on it and they'll be a lot of good things about it, but at the end of the day we've got no points."



George Baldock was disappointed not to get anything from today's game pic.twitter.com/GUvnFRoHH7 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 28, 2019

Sheffield United would have likely ended Liverpool's long winning run in the Premier League, which now stands at 16 matches, had Henderson kept out Wijnaldum's effort.

"I am not bothered about pride, I am bothered about the result," Wilder added. "Liverpool had an off day and I think we missed an opportunity. In pressurised situations we need to remain composed.

"We were delighted with the shape but their chances came from our mistakes. We have had big moments in the game but we did not take them, we had to jump all over it and we didn't.

"We had enough to get something out of this game but we did not take our opportunities. Points are the most important thing and we did not get points we deserved today."