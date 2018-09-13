Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

He's a 'footballing genius' – Silva lauds Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
249   //    13 Sep 2018, 15:38 IST
silva-cropped
Manchester City star David Silva and Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is a "genius" who has been so successful because he can see things before they happen, according to Manchester City star David Silva.

Guardiola joined City in 2016 after a spell with Bayern Munich and, although his first campaign was a difficult one, his second season was anything but.

City strolled to the title last year and broke a host of records in the process, claiming the most points, goals and wins in a single season since the Premier League began in 1992.

Silva feels Guardiola has achieved success because he has the ability to predict outcomes others would not think of.

"Pep Guardiola sees things before they happen and that's an advantage - a massive plus," Silva told BBC Sport.

"It's like, he explains it to you and you grasp it straight away, something that I'd never seen before. And this goes for all areas, from the goalkeeper through to the striker.

"In the past, some of my coaches had focused more on attack, others more on defence - but he covers the whole pitch.

"I think I've learned to be more patient on the pitch. I used to move around a lot and wanted to be all over the place.

"Guardiola has taught me to stick to a more determined zone and wait for the ball to get to me to give us the upper hand. So, yes, I've improved in that sense. He's a footballing genius."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
David Silva: The Muggle Magician
RELATED STORY
Silva credits 'fantastic human' Guardiola for help after...
RELATED STORY
5 ways in which Guardiola has improved Manchester City
RELATED STORY
5 of Manchester City's best signings since the Abu Dhabi...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester City can lift Premier League...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
3 of Manchester City's most important players last season
RELATED STORY
Have Wolves exposed a chink in Manchester City’s armour?
RELATED STORY
David Silva pondering international retirement
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us