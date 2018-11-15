×
He's always got time for me – Gerrard loved learning from Liverpool boss Klopp

Omnisport
NEWS
News
111   //    15 Nov 2018, 21:37 IST
stevengerrard - Cropped
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard says Jurgen Klopp always has time to offer his advice, but the Liverpool legend has no immediate desire to succeed the German at Anfield.

The former England captain is cutting his managerial teeth with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers after ending his long association with the Reds.

Gerrard spent the majority of his playing career with Liverpool and coached in their academy following a brief sojourn to MLS with Los Angeles Galaxy.

It was during that time helping Liverpool's stars of tomorrow that Gerrard was keen to take in as much as he could from Klopp, whom he remains in contact with.

"I was like a sponge, watching and learning. I watch him on TV and see how he handles situations," Gerrard told The Guardian.

"I could never be Jurgen with his charisma and energy. But if I can take a few things from him it will be such a help. And if I text, call or see him, Jurgen's always got time for me.

"Jurgen's really good at switching off. When the game is on he's very emotional but once it's over he can park the emotion. That's why he's so good at handling the pressure.

"Tomorrow is a different day and that's a big lesson I have to learn. I have to live my life outside football while still being a manager. It is difficult but I'm trying."

It would only be natural for Gerrard to harbour ambitions to one day return to Anfield in a managerial position given his affinity for the club.

But for now, Gerrard says his focus is solely on Rangers, who are just two points shy of fierce Glasgow rivals Celtic after 12 games and believes Klopp is the man to deliver a first top-flight title for Liverpool since 1990.

"Anything is possible. Do I want to be the Liverpool manager right now? No, I want to be the Rangers manager," he added. 

"I want to be successful at Rangers. It's a silly question if you ask do I want to be Liverpool manager one day. I think everyone on the planet knows the answer to that. 

"But I love Jurgen Klopp and I believe he can help Liverpool win the Premier League. I know what it will mean to the fans because they suffered so much in 2014 [when Liverpool finished second to Manchester City]. 

"So, we're in a great place – and I say 'we' because I'm a fan and always will be. But I've got two teams in my heart now. Rangers and Liverpool."

